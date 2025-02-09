Jeremy Swayman News: Makes 34 saves in loss

Swayman saved 34 of the 38 shots he faced in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Swayman allowed one goal in the first two periods before Vegas got the best of Boston's goaltender, grabbing two goals in the third to seal the win. With the loss, Swayman has an 18-18-4 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .898 save percentage in 40 games this season. The 2024-25 campaign has presented trouble for Swayman, who already has a new career-high in regulation losses. On the contrary, this is his first season as a true No. 1 option in the crease and he is on pace to break his career high of single-season appearances of 44 outings. With the Bruins in the mix for a playoff spot in the Atlantic, Swayman should continue to see a large volume of opportunities in net, giving him strong value in fantasy.