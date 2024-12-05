Jeremy Swayman News: Nabs eighth win

Swayman turned aside 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

The 26-year-old netminder still has a sub-.500 record on the season, going 8-9-2 in 19 outings, but Swayman seems to be settling in after initially struggling under the weight of his new contract. He's allowed three goals or less in five straight starts, going 3-2-0 with a dazzling 1.82 GAA and .925 save percentage over that stretch. With the Bruins playing a more defensively responsible game under interim head coach Joe Sacco, Swayman should be able to deliver strong numbers for the rest of 2024-25.