Jeremy Swayman News: Needs more help from teammates
Swayman made 23 saves in a 4-0 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He allowed three goals.
Swayman has been solid enough this year, but he's playing in a different context than he has in past seasons. And that spells struggle. The Bruins' blue line has been a shadow of its past self, and the newly-arrived Nikita Zadorov looks a bit lost as he learns the team's systems. And that has contributed to Swayman's 2-5-1 record in his last eight starts. He's a strong goalie, but he will have to do more of the work himself to get strong ratios for you.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now