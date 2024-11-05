Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Needs more help from teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:16pm

Swayman made 23 saves in a 4-0 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He allowed three goals.

Swayman has been solid enough this year, but he's playing in a different context than he has in past seasons. And that spells struggle. The Bruins' blue line has been a shadow of its past self, and the newly-arrived Nikita Zadorov looks a bit lost as he learns the team's systems. And that has contributed to Swayman's 2-5-1 record in his last eight starts. He's a strong goalie, but he will have to do more of the work himself to get strong ratios for you.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
