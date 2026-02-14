Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Overcomes early wobbles in USA win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Swayman made 18 saves for Team USA in a 6-3 win over Team Denmark the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday.

Swayman wobbled early, giving up two goals on the first four shots. But he shook that off and gave his team a chance to come back for the win. It was his first start at the Olympics. Swayman came into the tournament with a 22-12-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .903 save percentage in 37 starts with Boston.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
16 days ago