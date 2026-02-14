Jeremy Swayman News: Overcomes early wobbles in USA win
Swayman made 18 saves for Team USA in a 6-3 win over Team Denmark the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday.
Swayman wobbled early, giving up two goals on the first four shots. But he shook that off and gave his team a chance to come back for the win. It was his first start at the Olympics. Swayman came into the tournament with a 22-12-3 record, 2.92 GAA and .903 save percentage in 37 starts with Boston.
