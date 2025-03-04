Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling crease versus Preds

Swayman will guard the cage at home against Nashville on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman is mired in a five-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-3-2 record, 2.97 GAA and .891 save percentage. The Alaskan-born netminder has certainly been let down by his offense in some of those contests -- a problem that may get worse following news of Brad Marchand's (upper body) long-term injury.