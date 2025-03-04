Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling crease versus Preds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Swayman will guard the cage at home against Nashville on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman is mired in a five-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-3-2 record, 2.97 GAA and .891 save percentage. The Alaskan-born netminder has certainly been let down by his offense in some of those contests -- a problem that may get worse following news of Brad Marchand's (upper body) long-term injury.

