Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling home crease

Swayman was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, indicating he'll draw the home start against the Sharks, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Swayman will get the starting nod for the second consecutive game after picking up his third straight win during Tuesday's overtime victory against the Kings. He has soared during his three starts in March, where he has a 3-0-0 record, .959 save percentage and a 1.00 GAA. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder holds a 25-13-3 record, a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 42 appearances this season. He'll be matched up against a Sharks offense that ranks 18th in the NHL with 3.06 goals per game.