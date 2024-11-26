Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling home crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Swayman will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home matchup with the Canucks, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI relays.

Swayman allowed one goal on 20 shots in a 2-1 victory over Detroit on Saturday. This performance comes after Swayman conceded 12 combined goals in back-to-back losses to Columbus and Dallas. The 26-year-old will aim to keep the positive momentum rolling against a Vancouver club that ranks 14th in the NHL with 3.21 goals per game through 19 outings.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
