Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling paint in Game 5
Swayman will guard the road crease in Tuesday's Game 5 against Buffalo, per Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now.
Swayman will look to bounce back Tuesday after allowing six goals in Boston's 6-1 loss in Game 4. He was ultimately pulled for Joonas Korpisalo in the third period Outside of Game 4, Swayman has been solid with a 1-2-0 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .931 save percentage across his first three starts in the first-round matchup. With the Bruins' season on the line, Swayman will have heightened motivation for Tuesday's Game 5 and should post better numbers than he did on Sunday.
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