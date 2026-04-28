Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling paint in Game 5

Swayman will guard the road crease in Tuesday's Game 5 against Buffalo, per Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now.

Swayman will look to bounce back Tuesday after allowing six goals in Boston's 6-1 loss in Game 4. He was ultimately pulled for Joonas Korpisalo in the third period Outside of Game 4, Swayman has been solid with a 1-2-0 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .931 save percentage across his first three starts in the first-round matchup. With the Bruins' season on the line, Swayman will have heightened motivation for Tuesday's Game 5 and should post better numbers than he did on Sunday.