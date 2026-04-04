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Jeremy Swayman News: Patrolling road crease

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:19pm

Swayman will start in Saturday's road contest against the Lightning, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins official site.

Swayman will look to bounce back Saturday after falling just short to the Panthers in Thursday's 2-1 loss. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder has a 30-16-4 record, a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 51 outings this season. Swayman has been excellent down the stretch to help the Bruins attempt to secure a playoff berth, as he's posted an 8-3-1 record, a 2.14 GAA and a .925 save percentage across his last 12 appearances. The Lightning sit second in the league with 3.60 goals per game this season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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