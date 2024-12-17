Jeremy Swayman News: Picks up win

Swayman stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Swayman gave up all three goals in the second period, but the Bruins were able to rally back for the win. This was his fifth win in his last six outings, though he has given up at least three goals on four occasions during that stretch. For the season, Swayman improved to 11-10-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Bruins have one more stop on their road trip, which concludes with a tough matchup in Edmonton on Thursday.