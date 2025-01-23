Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Pulled before third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Swayman allowed four goals on 29 shots faced before being pulled from Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Swayman departed the contest at the end of the second period and was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who made five saves on six shots. Swayman has found himself on the losing end in four of his last six starts, a span in which he's gone 2-3-1 with a 3.45 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now