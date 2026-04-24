Jeremy Swayman News: Rattled by Sabres in Game 3
Swayman stopped 25 of 27 shots Thursday during the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Sabress in Game 3 of their first-round series. Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net.
Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Swayman couldn't make it stick as his offensive support dried up. The 27-year-old netminder has given up seven goals on 99 shots (.929 save percentage) through the first three games of the season but has just one win to show for it, and Swayman and the Bruins will look to even things up again in Game 4 on Sunday.
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