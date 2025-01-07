Jeremy Swayman News: Set to face Edmonton

Swayman will be in the home blue paint Tuesday versus the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Swayman has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time all season. The 26-year-old surrendered four goals in a loss to Toronto on Saturday. The Oilers have put up 3.28 goals per game, which ranks eighth in the NHL. Edmonton has a 10-5-2 record on the road in 2024-25.