Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Set to face Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 8:17am

Swayman will be in the home blue paint Tuesday versus the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Swayman has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time all season. The 26-year-old surrendered four goals in a loss to Toronto on Saturday. The Oilers have put up 3.28 goals per game, which ranks eighth in the NHL. Edmonton has a 10-5-2 record on the road in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now