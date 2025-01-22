Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Set to face New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Swayman is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Swayman has a 15-15-4 record, 2.94 GAA and .897 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2024-25. He's allowed at least three goals in five of his past six outings, though that's in part because he's been facing a ton of shots -- he's stopped 207 of 227 (.912 save percentage) in that span. New Jersey is tied for 14th in goals per game with 3.02.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
