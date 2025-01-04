Jeremy Swayman News: Set to start Saturday

Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, indicating he will guard the road goal against Toronto on Saturday.

Swayman has lost his last two outings despite surrendering only four goals on 53 shots. He has a 13-12-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Toronto is tied for 13th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.