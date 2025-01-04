Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Swayman was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, indicating he will guard the road goal against Toronto on Saturday.

Swayman has lost his last two outings despite surrendering only four goals on 53 shots. He has a 13-12-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Toronto is tied for 13th in the league with 3.08 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now