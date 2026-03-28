Jeremy Swayman News: Set to start Saturday

Swayman is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Saturday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Swayman has a 28-15-4 record, 2.72 GAA and .908 save percentage in 48 outings with Boston in 2025-26. He'll attempt to get back into the win column after stopping 31 of 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to Toronto in his last start Tuesday. Minnesota ranks 12th in goals per game with 3.22 this season.