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Jeremy Swayman News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Swayman is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Saturday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Swayman has a 28-15-4 record, 2.72 GAA and .908 save percentage in 48 outings with Boston in 2025-26. He'll attempt to get back into the win column after stopping 31 of 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to Toronto in his last start Tuesday. Minnesota ranks 12th in goals per game with 3.22 this season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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