Jeremy Swayman News: Sharp in OT win Tuesday

Swayman made 24 saves Tuesday in the Bruins' 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring early in the first period with a power-play tally, but Swayman shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to rally and avoid elimination. The 27-year-old netminder has had a strong postseason so far despite his 2-3 record, posting a 2.87 GAA and .910 save percentage, and he should be between the pipes when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Friday.