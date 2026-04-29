Jeremy Swayman News: Sharp in OT win Tuesday
Swayman made 24 saves Tuesday in the Bruins' 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round series.
Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring early in the first period with a power-play tally, but Swayman shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to rally and avoid elimination. The 27-year-old netminder has had a strong postseason so far despite his 2-3 record, posting a 2.87 GAA and .910 save percentage, and he should be between the pipes when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Friday.
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