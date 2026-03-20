Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Sharp in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Swayman stopped 23 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Jonathan Toews spoiled it on a Winnipeg power play. Swayman has just one regulation loss during a sizzling March, going 5-1-1 in seven starts with a 1.83 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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