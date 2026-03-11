Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Sharp in Tuesday's OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Swayman stopped 15 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

He was locked in a scoreless tie with Darcy Kuemper into the third period, but Swayman lost his shutout bid with six minutes left on a Drew Doughty blast from the blue line. Swayman has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last eight outings, going 6-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage over that hot streak.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago