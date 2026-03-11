Jeremy Swayman News: Sharp in Tuesday's OT win

Swayman stopped 15 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

He was locked in a scoreless tie with Darcy Kuemper into the third period, but Swayman lost his shutout bid with six minutes left on a Drew Doughty blast from the blue line. Swayman has won three straight starts and has only one regulation loss in his last eight outings, going 6-1-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage over that hot streak.