Jeremy Swayman News: Slated to start
Swayman (not injury related) is expected to start Saturday's road game against Philadelphia, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.
Swayman sat out Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus as a non-roster player after representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, he is back on the active roster ahead of Saturday's contest. Swayman has posted a 22-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 38 appearances for the Bruins this season. Philadelphia is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.86 goals per game this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions21 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 424 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 128 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More