Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Slated to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Swayman (not injury related) is expected to start Saturday's road game against Philadelphia, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman sat out Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus as a non-roster player after representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, he is back on the active roster ahead of Saturday's contest. Swayman has posted a 22-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 38 appearances for the Bruins this season. Philadelphia is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.86 goals per game this campaign.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
28 days ago