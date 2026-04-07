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Jeremy Swayman News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Swayman is expected to get the starting nod on the road versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman has given up just two goals in each of his last two outings, but lost both due to a lack of offensive support, with the Bruins having generated just one goal in each of their last three outings. Still, the 27-year-old netminder has already set a new personal best with 30 wins this year and has the Bruins back in the playoff picture.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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