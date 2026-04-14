Jeremy Swayman News: Slated to start Tuesday

Swayman is expected to start at home against the Devils on Tuesday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Swayman holds a 30-18-4 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 54 appearances in 2025-26, a notable rebound from a difficult 2024-25 campaign in which he managed just 22 wins in 58 outings. Boston's season finale should provide a last look at Swayman ahead of the postseason, and he profiles as a solid fantasy option for the stretch run given his strong win total and above-average peripherals. He's a reliable starter in all standard formats down the homestretch.