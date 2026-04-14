Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Swayman is expected to start at home against the Devils on Tuesday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Swayman holds a 30-18-4 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 54 appearances in 2025-26, a notable rebound from a difficult 2024-25 campaign in which he managed just 22 wins in 58 outings. Boston's season finale should provide a last look at Swayman ahead of the postseason, and he profiles as a solid fantasy option for the stretch run given his strong win total and above-average peripherals. He's a reliable starter in all standard formats down the homestretch.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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