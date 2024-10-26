Jeremy Swayman News: Snaps four-game slide

Swayman made 20 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Swayman came close to earning a regulation win, but Auston Matthews redirected a pass past him at 18:43 of the third period. The 25-year-old Swayman was excellent during a 5-on-3 power play for the Leafs in the first period when he turned away great shots from Matthews and William Nylander. Swayman ended his four-game winless skid to improve to 3-3-1 this season with a 2.97 GAA and a .900 save percentage.