Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Solid showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Swayman turned aside 31 of 34 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Swayman compiled a strong performance Saturday, which included shutting out the Wild through the game's first 34 minutes. Overall, he is up to a 29-15-4 record, a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 49 outings this season. With the Bruins fighting for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, he's ramped up his play with a 7-2-1 record, a 2.08 GAA and a .929 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. Swayman sits just one win shy of the first 30-win campaign of his career, and he remains a strong fantasy option in most fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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