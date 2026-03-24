Jeremy Swayman News: Starting against divisional foe

Swayman will patrol the home blue paint versus Toronto on Tuesday, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald

Swayman has performed at an extremely high level in March while the Bruins are battling for a playoff spot. The Alaska native is 6-1-1 with a dazzling 1.85 GAA and a .934 save percentage over eight appearances in March. Swayman has already won two decisions against the Maple Leafs this season -- he won back-to-back games against them in November, stopping a combined 60 of 66 shots (.909 save percentage).