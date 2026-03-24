Jeremy Swayman News: Starting against divisional foe
Swayman will patrol the home blue paint versus Toronto on Tuesday, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald
Swayman has performed at an extremely high level in March while the Bruins are battling for a playoff spot. The Alaska native is 6-1-1 with a dazzling 1.85 GAA and a .934 save percentage over eight appearances in March. Swayman has already won two decisions against the Maple Leafs this season -- he won back-to-back games against them in November, stopping a combined 60 of 66 shots (.909 save percentage).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 168 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch9 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1014 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More