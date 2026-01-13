Aside from giving up six goals in Seattle on Jan. 6, Swayman has bounced back from the rough patch he endured at the end of December. The 27-year-old is 3-1-0 across his last four appearances after going 0-2-2 with an .852 save percentage and a 3.45 GAA over five prior outings. Swayman should have the upper hand for Tuesday's matchup, as the Red Wings had to travel after Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes, while the Bruins have been off since Sunday. He's faced Detroit twice already this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while allowing a total of seven goals on 49 shots (.857 save percentage).