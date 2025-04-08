Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Starting in New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Swayman will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Swayman snapped his seven-game losing streak in a 5-1 win over Carolina on Saturday, turning aside 39 of 40 shots on goal in the process. The 26-year-old owns a 21-28-6 record, .895 save percentage and 3.08 GAA through 55 appearances in 2024-25. The Devils have won three consecutive games and four of their last five.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now