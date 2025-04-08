Jeremy Swayman News: Starting in New Jersey
Swayman will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Swayman snapped his seven-game losing streak in a 5-1 win over Carolina on Saturday, turning aside 39 of 40 shots on goal in the process. The 26-year-old owns a 21-28-6 record, .895 save percentage and 3.08 GAA through 55 appearances in 2024-25. The Devils have won three consecutive games and four of their last five.
