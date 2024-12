Swayman will guard the road goal against the Jets on Tuesday, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman has stopped 68 of 76 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 9-9-2 record with one shutout, a 3.02 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks fifth in the league with 3.55 goals per game in 2024-25.