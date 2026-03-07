Jeremy Swayman News: Starting Saturday

Swayman will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Saturday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman was outstanding Tuesday, stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 23-13-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 40 appearances in 2025-26. The Capitals are generating 3.14 goals per game, 16th in the NHL.