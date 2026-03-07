Jeremy Swayman News: Starting Saturday
Swayman will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Saturday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Swayman was outstanding Tuesday, stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 23-13-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 40 appearances in 2025-26. The Capitals are generating 3.14 goals per game, 16th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 52 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week6 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice12 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks18 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More