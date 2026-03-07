Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Swayman will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Saturday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman was outstanding Tuesday, stopping 34 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder is 23-13-3 with a 2.85 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 40 appearances in 2025-26. The Capitals are generating 3.14 goals per game, 16th in the NHL.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
