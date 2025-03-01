Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Swayman will defend the road net against Minnesota on Sunday, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo plays in Saturday's road matchup versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Swayman has surrendered 14 goals on 116 shots during his four-game (0-2-2) losing skid. He has posted a record of 18-19-6 with three shutouts, a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.

