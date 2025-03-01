Jeremy Swayman News: Starting Sunday

Swayman will defend the road net against Minnesota on Sunday, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo plays in Saturday's road matchup versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Swayman has surrendered 14 goals on 116 shots during his four-game (0-2-2) losing skid. He has posted a record of 18-19-6 with three shutouts, a 3.00 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Minnesota is tied for 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.