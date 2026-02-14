Jeremy Swayman News: Starting versus Denmark
Swayman will defend the American cage versus Denmark on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Swayman will make his Olympic debut after watching Connor Hellebuyck turn aside 17 shots in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia on Thursday. Swayman is 22-12-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a ..903 save percentage. Denmark dropped their opening round game, losing 3-1 to Germany on Thursday.
