Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Starting versus Denmark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Swayman will defend the American cage versus Denmark on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman will make his Olympic debut after watching Connor Hellebuyck turn aside 17 shots in the United States' 5-1 win over Latvia on Thursday. Swayman is 22-12-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a ..903 save percentage. Denmark dropped their opening round game, losing 3-1 to Germany on Thursday.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
16 days ago