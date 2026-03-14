Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Stellar in shootout Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Swayman stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime and all nine shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

After a scoreless first period, the Bruins fell behind by a goal in the second and third frames, only for Charlie McAvoy to bail them out each time. It was Swayman who shone in the shootout, however, as he stifled every Washington skater he saw until Fraser Minten finally found a winner against Logan Thompson in the other crease. Swayman has won four of his last five starts, allowing nine goals on 129 shots (.930 save percentage) over that stretch, and Saturday's win gave him a new career high with 26 on the season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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