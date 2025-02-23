Jeremy Swayman News: Stops 26 shots

Swayman saved 26 of the 29 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Outside the final three minutes of the first period, Swayman kept Boston's net tidy until Leo Carlsson's game-winner in the extra period. The 26-year-old netminder holds an 18-18-5 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .898 save percentage. Swayman traveled with Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off but did not make an appearance in net. Boston should challenge for a playoff spot in the Atlantic, meaning Swayman will continue to see plenty of reps moving forward. His next opportunity to guard the crease is on home ice Tuesday against the Maple Leafs.