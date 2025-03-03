Jeremy Swayman News: Strong performance in loss

Swayman made 21 saves on 22 total attempts in Sunday's 1-0 road loss to the Wild.

The lone goal Swayman allowed was in the second period after Frederick Gaudreau redirected a shot from Marcus Johansson. With the loss, Swayman holds a record of 18-20-6 with a 2.95 GAA and a .898 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder has lost his last five appearances and has surrendered 15 goals in that span. While he will continue to see plenty of action down the stretch amid Boston's chase for an Eastern Conference playoff spot, Swayman finds himself in a tier below some of the best netminders in the league until he can find the win column consistently. His next opportunity to guard the crease will be Tuesday at home against Nashville.