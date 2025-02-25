Jeremy Swayman News: Strong start wasted

Swayman made 24 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The Bruins gave Swayman a three-goal cushion by the mid-point of the second period before the Maple Leafs turned up the heat and roared back to force OT. Swayman has been one of the busiest netminders in 2025, making 427 saves. He's behind only Andrei Vaskilevskiy (479) and Joey Daccord (427) more the most saves since 2025 started.