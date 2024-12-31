Jeremy Swayman News: Suffers matinee loss

Swayman turned aside 24 of 26 shots faced during Tuesday's 3-1 road loss to the Capitals.

Swayman was staked to an early lead before the Capitals came to life in the back half of the first period. The 26-year-old had won four of his last five games heading into Tuesday's afternoon tilt so there are signs afoot that Swayman could be putting his early season struggles behind him, which should be of comfort to fantasy managers as the calendar rolls into 2025.