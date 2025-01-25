Jeremy Swayman News: Superb in win over Colorado

Swayman made 27 saves on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Colorado outshot the Bruins in all three periods, including a 12-5 margin in the first frame. Artturi Lehkonen scored the lone goal for the Avalanche early in the second period. Boston netted three unanswered tallies in the third frame for the comeback victory. Before returning to action versus the Avalanche, Swayman sat out Thursday's 2-0 win over Ottawa to recover from a minor upper-body injury. He has a 16-16-4 record with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 36 appearances this season.