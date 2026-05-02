Jeremy Swayman News: Tagged with loss Friday

Swayman stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 6 of their first-round series. The fourth goal was an empty-netter at the 16:40 mark of the third period.

Swayman kept the Bruins' season alive with an OT win in Game 5 on Tuesday. However, the Sabres got to him early in Friday's loss, scoring twice in the first period. Boston also didn't provide him with nearly enough support. Swayman ends the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-4 record, a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage.