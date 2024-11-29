Jeremy Swayman News: Takes close loss Friday

Swayman stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.

Swayman played well, but the Bruins' lack of offense let him down once again. This was the seventh time in the last eight games Boston has scored two or fewer goals, the exception being a six-goal outburst Wednesday versus the Islanders in a Joonas Korpisalo start. Swayman is 1-4-0 over that run of futility, though he's given up just four goals across his last three starts to settle in after a rough patch in which he allowed 12 goals over two games. The 26-year-old is down to a 6-9-2 record with a 3.09 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 17 outings. The Bruins' next game is Sunday in a fairly favorable matchup at home versus the Canadiens.