Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Taking night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 8:08am

Swayman will not be in the lineup against Columbus on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman will take the extra day of rest following his participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics. In his stead, Joonas Korpisalo will get the nod at home versus the Jackets while Michael DiPietro serves as the backup. Look for Swayman to be back between the pipes when the Bruins travel to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
