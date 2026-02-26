Jeremy Swayman News: Taking night off
Swayman will not be in the lineup against Columbus on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Swayman will take the extra day of rest following his participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics. In his stead, Joonas Korpisalo will get the nod at home versus the Jackets while Michael DiPietro serves as the backup. Look for Swayman to be back between the pipes when the Bruins travel to Philadelphia on Saturday.
