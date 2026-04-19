Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine in Game 1
Swayman will defend the road net against the Sabres on Sunday in Game 1, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
During the 2025-26 regular season, Swayman posted a 31-18-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 55 appearances. He made 21 saves in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Oct. 11 in his second game of the campaign.
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