Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Swayman will defend the road net against the Sabres on Sunday in Game 1, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

During the 2025-26 regular season, Swayman posted a 31-18-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 55 appearances. He made 21 saves in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Oct. 11 in his second game of the campaign.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Swayman See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 11
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
The Goalie Report: Top NHL Fantasy Performers This Season
NHL
The Goalie Report: Top NHL Fantasy Performers This Season
Author Image
Paul Bruno
9 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
17 days ago