Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine in Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Swayman will serve as the starting netminder for Sunday's road game against Los Angeles, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Swayman has struggled in recent outings, going 0-3-0 with a 5.65 GAA and .847 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll attempt to turn things around against the Kings, who are tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.87 goals per game this season.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
