Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine Monday

Swayman will protect the home net versus Washington on Monday, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Swayman is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He has posted a record of 11-10-3 with one shutout, a 3.13 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Washington ranks second in the league with 3.76 goals per game and earned a 3-1 win over the Kings on Sunday.