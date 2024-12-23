Fantasy Hockey
Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Swayman will protect the home net versus Washington on Monday, according to Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Swayman is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He has posted a record of 11-10-3 with one shutout, a 3.13 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Washington ranks second in the league with 3.76 goals per game and earned a 3-1 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
