Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Swayman will defend the road net against Detroit on Saturday, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Swayman has lost his last two outings, surrendering 12 goals on 66 shots. He has a 5-7-2 record with one shutout, a 3.47 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 14 appearances this campaign. Detroit is tied for 25th in the league with 2.53 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
