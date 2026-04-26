Jeremy Swayman headshot

Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Swayman will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Sunday in Game 4, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman has a 1-2 record this postseason, allowing only seven goals on 101 shots. He went 19-7-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 28 appearances on home ice during the 2025-26 regular season. Despite going 0-for-14 on the power play, Buffalo has 3.00 goals per game during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins
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