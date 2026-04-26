Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine Sunday

Swayman will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Sunday in Game 4, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman has a 1-2 record this postseason, allowing only seven goals on 101 shots. He went 19-7-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 28 appearances on home ice during the 2025-26 regular season. Despite going 0-for-14 on the power play, Buffalo has 3.00 goals per game during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.