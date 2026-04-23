Jeremy Swayman News: Tending twine Thursday

Swayman will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo in Game 3 on Thursday.

Swayman played quite well in Buffalo, allowing five goals on 72 shots (.931 save percentage) as Boston split the first two games of the series. Swayman was 31-18-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 55 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. The Sabres were fifth in NHL scoring during the regular season, generating 3.44 goals per game.