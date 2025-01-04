Jeremy Swayman News: Third straight loss

Swayman made 23 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

The game was tighter than the score -- it had a real playoff feel to it. Swayman played a strong game, but the Leafs' reunited top line of Auston Matthews (upper body), Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies put up 13 points (five goals, eight assists) on the night. Ultimately, there were too many defensive lapses in front of Swayman, and the net result was a loss. He and the Bruins have lost three straight games, and his overall stat line (13-13-3, 2.91 GAA and .891 save percentage) still hasn't recovered from his earlier contract hold-out. Swayman is a must-play, but you may need to hold your breath every few games as he continues to work himself into elite form.