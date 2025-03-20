Jeremy Swayman News: Torched for five goals

Swayman stopped 27 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Swayman took his third straight loss and has allowed 13 goals in that span. The 26-year-old played well for the first half of the game, but the Golden Knights found some traction in the second period before pouring it on in the third. Swayman is down to 20-24-6 with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 50 appearances. The Bruins have a back-to-back this weekend with games against the Sharks on Saturday and the Kings on Sunday. Whoever between Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo gets the start Saturday has a good matchup, but both should probably be avoided by fantasy managers for the second half of the back-to-back.