Jeremy Swayman News: Wins second straight start

Swayman stopped 19 of 21 shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 win over New Jersey.

Swayman was near perfect Tuesday outside of a 19-second collapse in the second period where he surrendered New Jersey's only two goals of the night. With the win, the 26-year-old netminder has a 22-28-6 record with a 3.06 GAA and a .895 save percentage in 56 appearances this season. While Swayman will likely chalk this campaign as a year to forget, he should have a few more opportunities to end the regular season on a high note. Boston's top goaltender has wins in back-to-back games and will look to extend this winning streak in one of Boston's final three regular-season outings. His next opportunity to guard the crease is at home Thursday against Chicago.