Jeremy Swayman News: Woeful showing Thursday

Swayman stopped 31 of 38 shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

Swayman gave up a season-high mark in goals and had a disastrous performance, giving up at least two goals each period. He entered this game posting the worst numbers of his career in several categories, and it's safe to say this outing made this season-long numbers even worse. He's now 1-2-1 with a 3.75 GAA and an .875 save percentage over his last four starts.